Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 12,794 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of SO stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

