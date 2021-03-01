Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,907 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.17% of Alamo Group worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $152.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

