Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.