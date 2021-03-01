Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 549 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.