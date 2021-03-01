Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

