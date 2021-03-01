Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $182.55 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.