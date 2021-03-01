Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $233.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

