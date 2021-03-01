Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 686 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,034. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $373.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

