Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.