HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCDX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

OCDX stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

