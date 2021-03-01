HC Wainwright Trims U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Target Price to $16.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

USAU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.