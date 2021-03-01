Head-To-Head Contrast: Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) & Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Electronics and Hollund Industrial Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.17%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 5.28% 11.87% 6.27% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Electronics and Hollund Industrial Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $753.48 million 1.06 $3.63 million $0.26 223.81 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves service providers, original equipment manufacturers, retailers, private label brands, and pro-security dealers and companies in the computing industry. The company sells its products under the One For All brand in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

