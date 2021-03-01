Head to Head Contrast: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) versus usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of usell.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

usell.com has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for usell.com and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score usell.com 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than usell.com.

Profitability

This table compares usell.com and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets usell.com -18.37% -542.21% -100.37% XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares usell.com and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio usell.com $104.70 million 0.03 -$12.30 million N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.52 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

usell.com has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats usell.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About usell.com

usell.com, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Upstream Worldwide, Inc. and changed its name to uSell.com, Inc. in July 2012. uSell.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

