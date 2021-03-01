Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $914.12 million and approximately $163.82 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053251 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00281054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010549 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,460,491,059 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

