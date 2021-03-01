HedgeTrade Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $379.49 million and $44,908.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002058 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045443 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00017050 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

