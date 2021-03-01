Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.23 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. 63,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,770. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.