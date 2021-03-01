Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,100.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $119.05 million and $219,100.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00354936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

