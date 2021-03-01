HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $216,192.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

