HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

