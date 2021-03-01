HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $34,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.28. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,794. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

