HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 86,768 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $247,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.32 on Monday, reaching $243.49. 24,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

