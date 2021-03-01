HighTower Advisors LLC Has $114.45 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $114,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.