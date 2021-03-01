HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.72 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $42,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

