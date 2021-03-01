Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,789,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

