Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

