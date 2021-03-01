Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $123.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

