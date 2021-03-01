HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT.AX) (ASX:HIT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.46.

In other news, insider Elias Hazouri 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th.

About HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT.AX)

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in digital transformation, system development, infrastructure architecture and cloud integration, operation, and supports and project management.

