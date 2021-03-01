Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.73).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 207.20 ($2.71). 2,010,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,217. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.17.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total value of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

