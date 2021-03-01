Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 389,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Hologic by 62.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

