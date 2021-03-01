Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 166.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $202.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

