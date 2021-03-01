Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,961 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $163,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded up $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.62. The stock had a trading volume of 50,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

