Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.07 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $429.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.05 million and the highest is $457.10 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $355.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

