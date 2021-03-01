Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Raised by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

