Hovde Group Begins Coverage on RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

