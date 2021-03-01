Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

