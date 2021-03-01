H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, an increase of 516.4% from the January 28th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.3 days.

HRUFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

