HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 405.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

