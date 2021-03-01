Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $10.75 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 74,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,148. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.