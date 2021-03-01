Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $14.93 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

