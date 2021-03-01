Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $14.93

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

