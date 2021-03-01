I/O Coin Trading 39.7% Lower Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $6,932.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.00453328 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00034390 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.43 or 0.03582953 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,722,980 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

