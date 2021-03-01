iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Raised to $22.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of ICAD opened at $18.49 on Thursday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.