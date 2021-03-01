Ignition (IC) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $103,454.72 and approximately $90.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,209.61 or 0.99995185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00108813 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003732 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,403,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,382 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.