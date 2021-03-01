IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $90.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

