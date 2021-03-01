Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,273 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.66, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.