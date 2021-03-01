Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

