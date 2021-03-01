Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $205.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

