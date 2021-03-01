Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Equinix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $648.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.15. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

