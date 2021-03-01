Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,154 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

