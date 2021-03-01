Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $340.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.47. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

